Manchester City
Manchester City are reportedly offering Phil Foden a huge new contract that could see him almost quadruple his current wages.

The 21-year-old is considered an elite young talent and is already a key player for Pep Guardiola’s side, playing his part in two of the club’s recent Premier League title victories.

City would do well to tie Foden down to a new deal, and according to the Daily Star, they’ve offered the England international the chance to put pen to paper on a contract that would see his wages go up from £40,000 a week to £150,000 a week.

That’s a big pay rise for the youngster, and it’s hard to imagine he’d turn it down after the fine career he’s had at City so far.

Guardiola looks to be making Foden a key part of his team, and the former academy player’s style looks to make him a perfect fit for City’s side now and most likely for the future as well.

On top of that, City continue to be a dominant force that will surely offer Foden plenty of chances to win major trophies for many years to come.

