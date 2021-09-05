Four Premier League players could face fine and deportation from Brazil

Four Argentine players who traveled with the national team to take on Brazil in São Paulo could be in serious trouble with the Brazilian Government.

According to UOL Esporte, Emiliano Martínez, Emi Buendía, Cristian Romero, and Giovani Lo Celso could face a fine in Brazil and be asked to leave for not disclosing to Brazilian health authorities that they entered the country coming from England.

For Brazil, England is a restricted area, and anyone coming from that country will need to quarantine for 14 days. Since these four players didn’t comply with the rules, they could face a fine of R$2,000, a quarantine, hospitalization if they’re positive for COVID-19, and even a possible transfer to the airport for them to leave the country.

The health authorities in São Paulo went to the hotel where the Argentine national team is staying to determine whether they violated Brazilian sanitary rules.

The Brazilian Football Confederation says it warned CONMEBOL about the need for quarantine for Argentine players. The South American federation states that the countries agreed with the sanitary protocols for the games. This issue has to be resolved by the Brazilian Government.

UOL Esporte also adds that the Argentina Football Association (AFA) is not afraid to be without the four players for Sunday’s match. The organization has fully adapted to CONMEBOL’s requests for football players to enter different countries under the strict sanitary bubble.