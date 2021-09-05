Chelsea reportedly look to have been given a major transfer boost in their rumoured pursuit of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

The Ivory Coast international has been a top performer for Milan in recent times, but is now heading closer towards being a free agent, as his current contract expires at the end of the season.

Reports suggest it now looks like Kessie almost definitely won’t be signing a new deal at the San Siro, with Chelsea among the clubs interested in snapping him up.

Tottenham and Arsenal have also shown an interest in Kessie in recent times, but it seems Chelsea may have the strongest interest at the moment.

The Blues may be considering making changes in the middle of the park in the near future, with Saul only at the club on loan, while N’Golo Kante has had some problems with injuries in recent times.

Kessie makes sense as a tempting option, especially as he looks like being available on a free.

One imagines other top clubs around Europe might also step up efforts to sign the 24-year-old in the months to come.