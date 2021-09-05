Gabriel Magalhaes sends Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka cheeky birthday message on Instagram

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Gabriel Magalhaes has wished Bukayo Saka happy birthday in a brutal way today.

Saka turned 20 today, the Arsenal star’s birthday serving as another reminder of just how talented he is given his youthful age.

And he has already celebrated his latest birthday with a start and an assist during England’s World Cup qualifying clash with Andorra today.

But before heading out in front of Wembley Stadium, Saka was greeted with a cheeky birthday message from one of his Arsenal teammates.

Defender Gabriel said ‘happy birthday’ to Saka on Instagram and he did so by tagging the youngster in a video from training where the centre-back nutmegged his now 20-year-old teammate.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool sent encouraging Mo Salah contract update amid reports of eye-watering wage demands
Chelsea wonderkid wins Man of the Match award with classy performance on international duty
Roy Keane issues verdict on Gareth Southgate’s Trent Alexander-Arnold experiment

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

As you can see above, the nutmeg was a brilliant drag-back, and one that would not have looked out of place from one of the Arsenal forwards.

And so it’s little surprise Gabriel has brought it back up for Saka’s birthday, also writing ‘Love u G @Bukaosaka87’ in the post.

More Stories Bukayo Saka Gabriel Magalhaes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.