Gabriel Magalhaes has wished Bukayo Saka happy birthday in a brutal way today.

Saka turned 20 today, the Arsenal star’s birthday serving as another reminder of just how talented he is given his youthful age.

And he has already celebrated his latest birthday with a start and an assist during England’s World Cup qualifying clash with Andorra today.

But before heading out in front of Wembley Stadium, Saka was greeted with a cheeky birthday message from one of his Arsenal teammates.

Defender Gabriel said ‘happy birthday’ to Saka on Instagram and he did so by tagging the youngster in a video from training where the centre-back nutmegged his now 20-year-old teammate.

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães posts a tribute to team-mate Bukayo Saka for his birthday on his Instagram story, nutmegging him in training: “Love u G @BukayoSaka87” [IG: _gabrielmagalhaes] #afc ?? @biel_m04 pic.twitter.com/108xzpTibm — afcstuff (@afcstuff) September 5, 2021

As you can see above, the nutmeg was a brilliant drag-back, and one that would not have looked out of place from one of the Arsenal forwards.

And so it’s little surprise Gabriel has brought it back up for Saka’s birthday, also writing ‘Love u G @Bukaosaka87’ in the post.