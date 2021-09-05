Gareth Bale has produced another heroic performance for Wales to help them avoid a costly result.

Wales faced a difficult trip to Kazan in Russia to face Belarus this evening in another crucial clash in their bid to reach their first World Cup since the 50s.

And despite a good start thanks to a Bale penalty, things went a little pear-shaped for Robert Page’s men when they conceded two goals in two minutes.

Goals from Vitali Lisakovich and Pavel Sedko meant Wales went into the last half hour behind, but Bale again scored from the penalty spot to level things up on the 69th minute.

And just as it looked as though Wales might have to settle for a draw, a result that ultimately could have cost them qualification from a difficult group, Bale popped up again with a winner deep into stoppage time.

Scenes! ? Wales have come from behind to beat Belarus for a huge 3 points in their quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup – Gareth Bale with the hat-trick! ???????? pic.twitter.com/TqHJwurQ9p — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 5, 2021

As you can see in the video above, the Real Madrid star hammered home a half volley to ensure Wales took three points ahead of a their clash with Estonia next week.

In truth, the keeper should have done a lot better, but Bale and Wales won’t care, the veteran scoring only his second ever hat-trick for his nation.

The win means Wales are now just a point behind Czech Republic in the play-off spot and four behind Belgium in top spot with one game in-hand over both.