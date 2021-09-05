Gareth Southgate has rung the changes ahead of England’s World Cup qualifying clash with Andorra today.

The Three Lions returned with a bang earlier this week, making easy work of Hungary with a 4-0 win in spite of the circumstances which saw players racially abused by supporters inside the stadium.

But with a busy fixture list which sees England play three games in just six days during this international period, Southgate has decided to heavily rotate.

The England boss has made 11 changes to his starting lineup, with Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford coming in to lead the line.

Jesse Lingard and Bukayo Saka also come in, along with Jude Bellingham and Jordan Henderson.

Here’s the England XI to take on Andorra at Wembley 11 changes made by Gareth Southgate including a debut for Patrick Bamford ???????? pic.twitter.com/ST66VdJeqP — Mike Pellegrini (@MIKE_BROWNS_UK) September 5, 2021

Tyrone Mings, Conor Coady, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier all come into the back-line, and Sam Johnstone replaces Jordan Pickford in goal.

England should come through the clash with Andorra at Wembley Stadium pretty comfortably today ahead of an important clash with Poland on Wednesday.