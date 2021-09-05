Barcelona had announcement prepared for Wijnaldum transfer before late PSG move

Barcelona were reportedly very confident they were closing in on a transfer deal for Georginio Wijnaldum this summer.

The former Liverpool midfielder was a free agent and was seemingly not short of big offers in the most recent transfer window, and Fabrizio Romano has written in the Guardian about how close he looked to finalising a move to Barcelona before a late turnaround saw him join Paris Saint-Germain instead.

The Netherlands international supposedly had a medical scheduled with Barca, while the Catalan giants also had an official announcement prepared before PSG offered him more money, according to Romano.

PSG certainly gave Barcelona nightmares this summer by hijacking this move and then signing Lionel Messi from the La Liga side in the ultimate power move.

Wijnaldum was a star player for Liverpool and Reds fans will surely still bee disappointed that he couldn’t be kept on at Anfield.

Barcelona will surely also be disappointed that they couldn’t win the race for his signature in what would have been a superb piece of business on a free.