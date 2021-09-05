Barcelona centre-back, Gerard Pique, could be in trouble with his club after he was snapped surfing with wife, Shakira, whilst supposedly injured.

It’s not clear when Pique is due back for the Catalans, but the fact that he should clearly be resting rather than taking up any other forms of stressful activity won’t be lost on the hierarchy.

Further, the altercation that he got into with the photographer from El Diario Montanes, detailed by Sport, isn’t likely to win him any friends either.