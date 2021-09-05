Jamie Carragher slammed on social media after embarrassing Soccer Aid cameo

He was a legendary presence in the Liverpool back line for years, and he’s become a punditry favourite on our screens, but Jamie Carragher still came in for a social media pounding on Saturday night.

That’s because of his performance at the Etihad Stadium for the Soccer Aid match which, according to the Daily Star, raised a record-breaking £13m for charity.

Carragher was part of a losing England side in the annual charity match, which also included former internationals Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney.

The moment for which the ex-Liverpool star took most of a battering on Twitter came when he appeared to kick out at one of the World XI stars.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher were on the losing side in the Soccer Aid charity game

Former Love Island contestant, Kem Cetinay, who has scored previously in the fixture, was on target twice again.

However, it was on one occasion when he was going through that Carragher thought he would leave his mark, prompting a barrage of comments.

