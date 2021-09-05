He was a legendary presence in the Liverpool back line for years, and he’s become a punditry favourite on our screens, but Jamie Carragher still came in for a social media pounding on Saturday night.

That’s because of his performance at the Etihad Stadium for the Soccer Aid match which, according to the Daily Star, raised a record-breaking £13m for charity.

Carragher was part of a losing England side in the annual charity match, which also included former internationals Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney.

The moment for which the ex-Liverpool star took most of a battering on Twitter came when he appeared to kick out at one of the World XI stars.

Former Love Island contestant, Kem Cetinay, who has scored previously in the fixture, was on target twice again.

However, it was on one occasion when he was going through that Carragher thought he would leave his mark, prompting a barrage of comments.

Recorded Soccer Aid and just watched it Carragher was embarrassing. Totally lost it ‘cause Grennan and Kem played well against him. Used to like him but that was pathetic behaviour. — Harry Blue (since 60/61) (@balboanorth) September 4, 2021

Kem has bantered Carragher so much to a point where Jamie is throwing a hissy fit on the pitch. — Darryl (@ESC_PSG_AEWWE) September 4, 2021

WTF… Jamie Carragher literally just smacked Kem in the face when he was through on goal then. What’s his problem?! It’s a charity match mate! @Carra23 ???? @socceraid #SoccerAid — chris floyd (@mrchrisfloyd) September 4, 2021