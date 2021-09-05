Serie A side, Juventus, are in mourning after one of their teenage stars, Bryan Dodien, died from cancer aged just 17.

The youngster had been diagnosed with the disease at the age of 12 in 2015, but went on to be given the all clear in 2018 according to the Daily Star.

Former Juve star, Paul Pogba, had clearly built up a close bond with the teenager, and he took to social media late on Saturday night to post his thoughts.