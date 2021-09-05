Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has been clear that he would have liked to see Kylian Mbappe sign for Los Blancos this summer.

The Spanish giants were heavily linked with a move for Mbappe during the summer transfer window, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez trying his luck to lure the striker to the Santiago Bernabeu a year early.

Mbappe is out of contract next summer and it’s though Real Madrid are well placed should the striker leave PSG for free as expected, currently resisting contract offers from the Ligue 1 club.

Though, that did not stop Real Madrid making bids, the Guardian reporting a bid worth €200million was submitted and duly rejected.

And that was that for this summer, and it seems to have left Mbappe’s France teammate Benzema a little disappointed.

“I would have liked it if Mbappe signed this year, but I know that one day he will be at Real Madrid,” said Benzema, to Telefoot via Mundo Deportivo.

“Real Madrid love him and that is no secret.”

As things stand, Mbappe will be free to agree a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid as early as January ahead of joining for free next summer, though that would change if he decided to sign a new contract.