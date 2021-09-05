Roy Keane was not willing to let the international break slide without taking a dig at former rivals Arsenal, as the Irishman mocked the north London club whilst on punditry for ITV on Sunday, per the Sun.

After playing the entire 90 minutes of England’s 4-0 win against Andorra earlier today, getting on the scoresheet in the process, Keane made a hilarious comment in relation to Bukayo Saka.

The hard-hitting pundit exclaimed that Saka, who scored on his 20th birthday, should ‘enjoy’ England’s victory in the one-sided matchup as he’s ‘not been getting any at club level’ with the Gunners.

Arsenal have experienced a disastrous start to the season, losing all three of their Premier League matches of the new campaign so far left them sitting rock-bottom heading into the international break.

The Gunners have experienced quite the fall from grace over the last few years, with the side well away from making it back to being a Champions League team after years of mediocrity.

See More: (Video) Jesse Lingard pays tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo transfer with England goal celebration

Keane kept it simple and straight to the point as he mocked Arsenal:

“I’m sure he can enjoy the win, because he’s not getting any at club level.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: Chelsea midfielder Jorginho misses penalty for Italy against Switzerland as hop-skip technique fails star (Video) England star Kieran Trippier swaps shorts with Andorran player in bizarre Wembley tunnel moment Chelsea boost as Romelu Lukaku picks up yellow card suspension

Saka has started the last two top-flight matches for Mikel Arteta’s side after being used as a substitute in the embarrassing opening day defeat to Brentford.

The wonderkid played the entirety of the only competition that Arsenal have registered a win in so far this season, with Saka on the pitch when the Gunners beat West Brom in the League Cup.

Saka is continuing to make a big impact for England, which is very impressive considering that the youngster only debuted last October. The ace now has 11 caps to his name and two goals.