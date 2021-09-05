Tottenham and Liverpool are reportedly interested in a transfer deal for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie as he continues to snub new contract offers.

The Ivory Coast international has repeatedly turned down new deals from Milan and he’s now edging closer to becoming a free agent next summer.

Kessie has been linked with Chelsea by some reports, but now Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, claim Spurs and Liverpool have also registered an interest in the 24-year-old.

It remains to be seen if Kessie will definitely be moving to the Premier League next, but he certainly looks like the kind of player who could improve Tottenham and Liverpool.

At Anfield, Jurgen Klopp still needs a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, and Kessie could be a cheap alterative to Yves Bissouma, who has also been linked with the Reds.

Tottenham, meanwhile, could do with an upgrade on the struggling Tanguy Ndombele, and Kessie makes sense as a good fit for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.