Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman tweets out link to Peppa Pig

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has bizarrely tweeted out a link to kids’ TV show Peppa Pig.

The Dutch tactician presumably shared this link by accident, or sat on his phone, or let his kids play with it, but it’s still pretty amusing for the rest of us while it remains there on his timeline.

See below for a screen-grab of Koeman’s tweet, which he’ll surely be deleting at some point soon!

Either that, or we can all hope this is some bizarre new sponsorship deal for Barca as they look to recover in the post-Messi era.