Leicester City and Manchester City fans will become the latest to be subjected to COVID spot checks next weekend.

As part of the Premier League’s bid to keep full attendances for games, spot checks have been taking place across fixtures.

And as part of that, spot checks are set to take place during Leicester’s clash with Manchester City at the King Power Stadium next weekend.

As confirmed by the Foxes, fans will be randomly checked to see whether supporters can supply one of the three points set out in the criteria to attend matches.

To attend, supporters will have to prove either a negative lateral flow test or PCR test, proof of full vaccination from at least two weeks before the game or a vaccine exemption certificate.

Fans are set to be spot-checked upon entrance to the ground as authorities seek to minimise the level of COVID-19 transmission inside stadiums.