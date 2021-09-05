Chelsea consider transfer swoop for world class attacker in potential swap deal

Chelsea are reportedly interested in a transfer deal for Bayer Munich star Leroy Sane as his future at the Allianz Arena comes into some doubt.

The Germany international was a star player at Manchester City for a number of years, but opted to return to the Bundesliga with Bayern in 2020.

It’s not quite worked out for Sane, however, as there’s plenty of competition for places in Bayern’s squad, and new manager Julian Nagelsmann is unsure about how to use him.

Chelsea now seem to be interested in bringing Sane back to the Premier League, with the Express suggesting they could try using some of their current players in a swap deal.

The likes of Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic could all be of some interest to Bayern despite not being guaranteed a place at Stamford Bridge, so there could be smart business to be done there.

MORE: Chelsea fans won’t be happy as hero is tipped to be “perfect” for Arsenal

One imagines Sane could make a great impact at Chelsea under German tactician Thomas Tuchel, who will undoubtedly know the player well.

Sane has proven himself in English football and it might be the best thing for his career now to return here and revive his career with Chelsea.