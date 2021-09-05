(Video) Jesse Lingard uses unconventional shooting technique to net superb second for England vs Andorra

Jesse Lingard has netted his second of the evening for England against Andorra in World Cup qualifying.

Lingard had a brilliant five months to end last season after leaving Manchester United to join West Ham on loan.

Unfortunately for the midfielder, it wasn’t enough to get him in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad.

While Lingard missed out in the summer, he clearly does feature in Southgate’s plans going forward.

He was given the chance to start against Andorra on Sunday evening, netting within the first 20 minutes.

Lingard wasn’t done there, though. He was clearly intent on proving a point to the manager who denied him the chance to play at the European Championship.

The 28-year-old struck the ball with an unconventional technique, with the bounce in front of the goalkeeper making it too difficult for him to keep out.

Olha ele de novo, Lingard marcando o segundo dele na partida. pic.twitter.com/BpJ0HdKxjM — United Brasil ? (@UnitedBrasil_) September 5, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Lingard is unlikely to get much of an opportunity to impress for Manchester United this season, particularly after the return of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ordinarily a player who is not playing for their club will find it difficult to maintain his place internationally.

With Lingard turning up for England and netting a brace in a World Cup qualifier, he may well be the exception to the rule.