(Video) Jesse Lingard uses unconventional shooting technique to net superb second for England vs Andorra

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Jesse Lingard has netted his second of the evening for England against Andorra in World Cup qualifying.

Lingard had a brilliant five months to end last season after leaving Manchester United to join West Ham on loan.

Unfortunately for the midfielder, it wasn’t enough to get him in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad.

While Lingard missed out in the summer, he clearly does feature in Southgate’s plans going forward.

He was given the chance to start against Andorra on Sunday evening, netting within the first 20 minutes.

Lingard wasn’t done there, though. He was clearly intent on proving a point to the manager who denied him the chance to play at the European Championship.

The 28-year-old struck the ball with an unconventional technique, with the bounce in front of the goalkeeper making it too difficult for him to keep out.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

MORE: (Video) Jesse Lingard pays tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo signing with England goal celebration

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Harry Kane extends England lead after Chelsea attacker Mason Mount wins penalty with silky run
(Video) Chelsea star Reece James moves into midfield and smashes crossbar with brilliant long-range effort
Gabriel Magalhaes sends Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka cheeky birthday message on Instagram

Lingard is unlikely to get much of an opportunity to impress for Manchester United this season, particularly after the return of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ordinarily a player who is not playing for their club will find it difficult to maintain his place internationally.

With Lingard turning up for England and netting a brace in a World Cup qualifier, he may well be the exception to the rule.

More Stories Jesse Lingard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.