Liverpool have reportedly identified two positions of weakness where they will look to recruit in the summer of 2022.

The Reds had a relatively quiet summer transfer window, with Ibrahima Konate the sole addition to the squad.

While Liverpool fans will likely have been disappointed and will have wanted the club to do further business, Konate’s arrival addressed a major weakness in the side.

Jurgen Klopp and co have reportedly identified two more areas in which they’d like to sign new players – in midfield and in attack.

That’s according to Fichajes, whose understanding is that Liverpool will look to add a player of note in both of those areas of the field when the transfer window comes around next summer.

Gini Wijnaldum departed on a free transfer and was not replaced, while Liverpool don’t have a conventional striker of starting quality.

If the Reds are able to add players of the desired calibre in the two positions that they wish to address, they’ll be much better equipped to challenge for the title than they are at the time of writing.