Lukaku singles out Chelsea team-mate who is “really good at football”

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has singled out new team mate Jorginho for prayers after linking up with him at Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Belgium international has joined Chelsea from Inter Milan and looks a terrific signing to give the Blues more of a goal threat up front.

It seems Lukaku is also pleased to be back at Chelsea and clearly rates his new team-mate Jorginho very highly, judging by his quotes to VTM Nieuws, as quoted by Voetbal Nieuws.

Jorginho has been a star performer for Chelsea in recent times, playing a key role in their surprise Champions League success last season, before also having an exceptional tournament this summer, helping Italy win Euro 2020.

Jorginho has had a great 2021 for Chelsea and Italy
N’Golo Kante often gets most of the praise for his tremendous work in Chelsea’s midfield, and Jorginho can sometimes be a bit of an unsung hero for the relatively low-ley work he does.

Lukaku has given the former Napoli man credit, however, saying: “I see someone like Jorginho every day now. That guy is really good at football.”

