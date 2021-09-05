(Video) Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku scores with typically ruthless finish on his 100th appearance for Belgium

Romelu Lukaku netted his 67th Belgium goal on his 100th appearance against the Czech Republic this evening.

Lukaku is one of the best strikers in the world. For years people liked to focus on his shortfalls and be overly critical – his first touch was often the go-to – but there can no doubting his undeniably world-class ability.

The Chelsea striker looks set to spearhead Thomas Tuchel’s pursuit on the Premier League title, but pressed pause on that project to feature for his country in World Cup qualifying.

Lukaku scored twice during a 5-2 drubbing of Estonia last time out. He’s now got on the scoresheet once again tonight, with Belgium facing off against the Czech Republic.

Lukaku is making his 100th appearance for his country tonight, a major milestone in an era like no other for Belgium football. A 67-goal return is also quite ridiculous.

With the now 28-year-old having been brought into the national team fold in his younger years, Lukaku wasn’t as prolific at the start of his Belgium career.

With a goal against the Czech Republic tonight, though, he’s made it 50 goals in his last 50 games for Belgium. Those are Cristiano Ronaldo-esque figures.