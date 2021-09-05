With footballers often portrayed as demi-gods, it’s sometimes forgotten that away from the pitch and the superstardom that some can achieve, they are just regular human beings.

Being expected to perform on the pitch week in and week out, regardless of what’s happening in their personal lives is often one of the toughest things to bear.

Now, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez has detailed the dark depression that he fell into after his grandfather’s death and subsequent personal issues that needed to be dealt with.

Fortunately, for the Mexican international, he appears to be over the worst and is back in a happy place.

“I’m great, I’m happy, I’m very grateful for the place that I’m in because last year was very complicated for me as well, suffering a deep depression,” he said on the Utd Podcast, cited by the Mirror.

“I lost my grandad too and then had situations in my personal life that I needed to handle so I was in a very low place if I can call it that.

“Then I got out of the victim zone, took responsibility of myself, my life, took some decisions and I just wanted to live in the present, enjoy life and do what I love most which is playing soccer.”

If there’s any good to come out of his revelations, it’s that as a society it’s now seen as more acceptable to not be afraid about speaking out.

For far too long, such intense feelings have been kept private by sufferers, which only serves to heighten the anxiety they feel regarding their personal circumstances.