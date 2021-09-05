It wasn’t going to be long before one Manchester United legend’s son managed to sign a first professional contract, though Romeo Beckham will have to ply his trade in the USL League One as he takes his first tentative steps.

The 19-year-old has signed with Fort Lauderdale CF, which is a team affiliated to his father, David’s Inter Miami outfit, according to MARCA.

Pictures on his social media profile show Romeo in the same distinctive pose as David when addressing a dead ball, but it’s thought that the similarities end there.

There’s certainly a long way to go for the youngster to live up to his dad’s top billing.

Fortunately, he’ll be shielded from the glare of the publicity his father had to put up with throughout his career, at least initially.

USL League One is inferior in every way to its MLS counterpart, with Romeo needing to put in the hard yards in order to begin his climb up the ladder, with Inter perhaps a next sensible stop if he shows promise.

In the meantime, he’s set to make his debut with his new side alongside Phil Neville’s son, Harvey.