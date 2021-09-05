Manchester United fans have been reacting to Jesse Lingard’s goal celebration for England.

Lingard enjoyed a stellar afternoon for the Three Lions after he was named a started for the World Cup qualifying clash with Andorra.

The Manchester United star scored twice and then provided an assist for birthday boy Bukayo Saka, continuing the superb form he showed last season while on loan at West Ham.

And after the first of those goals, Lingard pulled out the unmistakable Cristiano Ronaldo ‘siu’ celebration to pay tribute to the Portuguese star’s return to Manchester United.

Ronaldo’s return was confirmed last week, and Lingard has been an admirer of the superstar since a child with old footage showing the former Real Madrid man giving Lingard – who was then an academy player – how to do the perfect step over.

And on the back of that celebration, United fans have been giving their thoughts, loving the tribute from Lingard.

Here’s what some fans have had to say on Reddit.

Hm2081 – “Haha love him to bits.”

Stockman1984 – “Siuuuuuuuu! Go Jesse!”

ManNamedBilly – “I just need to see lingard and ronaldo dancing together after a goal at the emirates and this season is already a win in my book.”

Flash2612 – “Jesiuuuu Lingard :)”

Qmzpl – “My midfielder”

Warriorpunte – “Lord lingardihno is back.”

Drtmnry – “And Lord Lingardinho scores again!!!!”