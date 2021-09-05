Thomas Tuchel promotes Chelsea wonderkid to first-team training

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has reportedly promoted Xavier Mbuyamba to first-team training during the international break.

The 19-year-old is considered a huge talent at Stamford Bridge, having previously drawn comparisons to Liverpool star Vigil van Dijk, according to the Daily Star, who state that Mbuyamba is now getting his chance to impress Tuchel after being called up to train with the senior squad.

Chelsea fans will be excited to see how this pans out for Mbuyamba, who will no doubt be hoping to take his chance to impress Tuchel and perhaps soon challenge for a place in the German tactician’s XI.

Chelsea have brought through a number of talented young players in recent times, with Mason Mount and Reece James the biggest success stories from the club’s academy.

Mbuyamba could be the next big thing to look out for, especially as CFC may soon need to think about a long-term replacement for veteran centre-back Thiago Silva.

It’s also worth noting that Chelsea were interested in Jules Kounde this summer, as per The Athletic and others, but Mbuyamba could take advantage of the fact that the west London giants missed out on that signing.