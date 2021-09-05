Liverpool are said to be continuing with Mohamed Salah contract talks despite reports of a huge demand from the Egyptian.

It is well-known that the Reds are keen to extend Salah’s contract with the forward having just two years remaining on his current deal.

It’s said that Liverpool want to reward Salah with a pay rise given his contribution to the club since his 2017 arrival.

The now 29-year-old has played a huge part in the Reds’ Champions League and Premier League title wins and the Merseyside club believe he is due a pay rise, keen to ensure his long-term future is committed to the club.

But a report over the weekend from the Mirror claimed Salah wanted an eye-watering £500,000-per-week wage to extend his contract.

That would have represented a huge hike in earnings for the Egyptian, who is currently on £200,000, according to the same report.

But according to a fresh report from the Liverpool Echo, those reports are untrue anyway and Salah has not demanded anything like the wage reported.

Liverpool are still said to be in talks with Salah and they are willing to raise his wage to increase his earnings.

The news will be a huge relief to Liverpool fans will have feared losing Salah due to those weekend reports.

The Reds were never going to pay that much to a single player, and Salah requesting those figures could have meant an early exit ahead of his current deal expiring in two years.

But this news is reassuring to Liverpool fans, even if there appears to be some way to go before a deal is agreed.

Salah has been pivotal since his arrival in 2017, scoring a mammoth 97 goals in just 148 Premier League appearances.

And he is showing no signs of slowing down, either, scoring two and assisting two in his first three Premier League games of this season.