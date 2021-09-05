After being the only club not to strengthen their first-team squad over the summer, as Joe Willock had already been playing for them on loan before signing permanently, it’s a foregone conclusion that Newcastle United would’ve gratefully accepted some extra funds into the coffers.

Mike Ashley has never been the most popular of owners in any event, however, things now seem to be completely at rock bottom as far as a relationship between board and fans goes.

Not that it appears to bother the chairman who clearly doesn’t want to be there a moment longer than he has to.

When the TV games are decided at the beginning of the season, there’s normally one broadcaster that will take the Man United v Newcastle games, given that they’re almost always entertaining and guarantee goals.

For some reason on this occasion, the game was overlooked according to The Mag.

Given that Cristiano Ronaldo will be expected to make a comeback in that game, the TV audience worldwide would’ve been in the billions.

In the UK at least, the match isn’t being shown live, having instead been placed in the Saturday 3pm slot.

Even if the Magpies are going to be on a hiding to nothing on the pitch, there would’ve been a small crumb of comfort for Ashley with regards to the TV revenue Newcastle will have received.

You reap what you sow eh…