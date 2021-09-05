Newcastle United to miss out on windfall after incredibly short-sighted broadcasting decision

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

After being the only club not to strengthen their first-team squad over the summer, as Joe Willock had already been playing for them on loan before signing permanently, it’s a foregone conclusion that Newcastle United would’ve gratefully accepted some extra funds into the coffers.

Mike Ashley has never been the most popular of owners in any event, however, things now seem to be completely at rock bottom as far as a relationship between board and fans goes.

Not that it appears to bother the chairman who clearly doesn’t want to be there a moment longer than he has to.

MORE: Thiago’s tough time at Liverpool

When the TV games are decided at the beginning of the season, there’s normally one broadcaster that will take the Man United v Newcastle games, given that they’re almost always entertaining and guarantee goals.

Man United vs Newcastle is almost always televised but not on this occasion

For some reason on this occasion, the game was overlooked according to The Mag.

More Stories / Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo jokes about the Manchester weather as he relaxes with Georgina Rodriguez and kids
Silva was never going to strike gold at West Ham as far as Moyes was concerned
Fears over Chelsea star’s Champions League participation put to bed despite squad decision

Given that Cristiano Ronaldo will be expected to make a comeback in that game, the TV audience worldwide would’ve been in the billions.

In the UK at least, the match isn’t being shown live, having instead been placed in the Saturday 3pm slot.

Even if the Magpies are going to be on a hiding to nothing on the pitch, there would’ve been a small crumb of comfort for Ashley with regards to the TV revenue Newcastle will have received.

You reap what you sow eh…

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo mike ashley Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.