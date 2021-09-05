The last couple of weeks have seen the biggest of fanfares in the Premier League, with Cristiano Ronaldo returning home to Manchester United.

After an underwhelming time in Serie A with Juventus, the Portuguese decided it was time to move on again, perhaps for his last big move before he eventually hangs up his boots after a long and distinguished career.

The romance of a homecoming certainly appeals in a number of ways, and after being reunited with the no.7 shirt, the tills will almost certainly be ringing right the way up to his expected debut against Newcastle United on September 11.

However, bringing Ronaldo back isn’t all good news, especially for one United star.

Mason Greenwood is arguably the most natural finisher at the club at this point in time, but his role is likely to be significantly marginalised because of the Portuguese, who generally takes up the same positions as the young England star.

Can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer really afford to stunt Greenwood’s growth further at this stage of his career?

It’s a travesty waiting to happen.