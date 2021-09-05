After a year in the job and a Copa del Rey win to his name, Ronald Koeman still doesn’t convince as manager at Barcelona.

The Dutchman came in during one of the most tumultuous periods in the club’s history and has steadied the ship in extraordinarily trying circumstances.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that it’s entirely possible Joan Laporta will extend Koeman’s contract, despite evidence which points to exactly the opposite being the course of action he should take.

For example, the only other trophy won in the previous 13 years was the Copa del Rey whilst at Valencia.

That’s not the record of a manager that consistently hits the heights, and the fact that he was a Dream Team member under Johan Cruyff shouldn’t hold any weight.

The other issue is his treatment of players. As Miralem Pjanic recently pointed out in an explosive interview with MARCA, Koeman just doesn’t talk to players he doesn’t fancy and completely ignores them.

What kind of attitude is that from a supposedly professional manager? Pjanic isn’t the first it’s happened to and won’t be the last, though he’s certainly the first to break ranks and let everyone know what sort of treatment some players have to endure under Koeman.

The Bosnian’s outburst was so lengthy and personal that it’s plunged a dagger right through Koeman’s tenure, and Joan Laporta must take into account the midfielder’s words when any thoughts of a new contract are being discussed.