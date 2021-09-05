Tottenham are going to potentially have to be on their guard in their next match against London rivals, Crystal Palace.

If the north Londoners were to emerge victorious on match day four, they would temporarily go five points clear at the summit, with the rest of the weekend’s fixtures to follow.

However, the clash against the south Londoners is expected be explosive, as with all London derbies, and if new Palace decide to play new boy, Michael Elise, the lightning-fast attacker is going to pose problems for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

He will be champing at the bit having not yet made his debut for the south London outfit.

Though it’s not yet quite a desperate throw of the dice from Patrick Vieira, after changing around the make up of the Eagles squad so significantly, he must ensure that his side start to pick up results.

Ahead of the match, Palace sit in 14th, having drawn two and lost one.

With a great eye for goal when required – he scored 7 and provided 12 assists for Reading last season per transfermarkt – Elise could light the blue touch paper as far as the south Londoners are concerned.