Manchester City were reportedly offered the chance to sign Saúl Niguez ahead of Chelsea.

The Atletico Madrid star ended up joining Chelsea on a season-long loan with the Blues possessing an option to buy following a summer of speculation.

Saúl was touted for a move to the Premier League all summer having fallen down the pecking order in the Atletico Madrid midfield.

But it wasn’t until the very last moment when a transfer was confirmed, Thomas Tuchel adding to his already Champions League-winning midfield.

Though, things could have been different, the Daily Star claiming Manchester City were actually offered the chance to sign Saúl.

According to the report, Pep Guardiola turned down the opportunity with the Spaniard not keen on a move.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Tottenham are said to have shown an interest but Saúl didn’t want to join either team.

That allowed Chelsea to finalise a move late on, and Saúl will be eligible to make his debut this coming weekend when Chelsea take on Aston Villa.