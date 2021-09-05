(Photos) – Everton outcast James Rodriguez appears to vape on lovely yacht during break in Ibiza

Out-of-favour Everton superstar James Rodriguez looks to have been vaping during a day out on a beautiful yacht as part of his break in Ibiza, according to the Sun.

The Sun have shared some snaps of Rodriguez relaxing alongside nine other people on a yacht in Ibiza, as the Colombian appears to be enjoying his time off during the international break.

Rodriguez has been linked with an exit from Everton, talk that has intensified due to the fact that the 30-year-old hasn’t seen a single minute of action under new manager Rafael Benitez so far this season.

The playmaker enjoyed a wonderful start to his time with the Toffees, but was hindered by injuries.

Rodriguez was unavailable for five of the Merseyside outfit’s final six Premier League matches last season and has not featured since, suggesting that Benitez is not keen on the Colombian icon.

Take a look at the pictures taken by Splash below:

Rodriguez shared also shared one snap of his day out on the Yacht himself:

With Ibiza on the UK government’s ‘amber list’ of countries, Rodriguez will have to quarantine for up to 10 days (presuming he returns a negative test and doesn’t use the test to release scheme) on his return to England if he’s not fully vaccinated.

