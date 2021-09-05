When you’re sitting on the top of the pile having not conceded in your opening three Premier League games of the season, chances are you’d be incredibly happy with your lot.

There’s nothing to suggest that Nuno Espirito Santo feels any differently at Tottenham, but there are situations on the horizon that could well cause the manager and sporting director, Fabio Paratici, a few headaches.

That’s the last thing the north Londoners need when the squad dynamic is clearly as good as it’s been for a very, very long time indeed.

Nuno won’t want anything derailing that, so as soon as Tanguy Ndombele’s contract can be sorted one way or the other, the better.

According to the London Evening Standard, the player wants to leave but wasn’t able to secure anything away in the summer window.

He’s often flattered to deceived, going through periods of great form but quickly following them with extended dips.

Clearly, that’s never going to be acceptable to Spurs, who may feel that now is the right time to cash in, given that there’s still a chance of getting a reasonable fee for his services.

Talks are planned for next week and if, between now and the winter window, he picks up the baton again, but does better than he did the last time he was agitating for a move, he’ll hand his manager the sort of problem that many confess to wanting to have, and that is of having appropriate strength in depth.