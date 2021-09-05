Aaron Ramsdale is reportedly expecting to start for Arsenal next time out against Norwich City.

The Gunners have endured the worst possible start to their Premier League campaign, with a record of zero goals scored and nine conceded putting them rock bottom of the league table.

Mikel Arteta’s men are in trouble, with the Spaniard needing to act fast in order to stop the free fall and kick Arsenal’s season into gear.

A clash with newly-promoted Norwich City at the Emirates provides an excellent chance for Arteta and co to get three points on the board.

Arteta is expected to make changes from the drubbing at the Etihad, the most notable of which could come between the sticks.

According to The Sun, newly-recruited keeper Aaron Ramsdale is expecting to get the nod ahead of Bernd Leno for the clash with the Canaries.

The report claims that Ramsdale has already told people close to him that his first Premier League start in Arsenal colours is on its way.

As reported by Transfermarkt, Leno is out of contract in the summer of 2022. This may well be his last season as an Arsenal player.

Arteta would be wise to begin the process of phasing him out as soon as possible in order to give Ramsdale time to settle and adapt.