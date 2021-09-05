Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United might just have been right to offload Dan James, even if he rates the winger highly.

James spent two years with United before making the move to Leeds United on a move worth just over £26million, as cited by Transfermarkt.

The Welshman scored some important goals for United during his time at the club, but after the Reds strengthened their frontline with the signings such as Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, along with the presence of both Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, James knew his playtime would be reduced this season.

And he made the permanent move to Leeds United on deadline day as a result, joining the club he almost joined two years ago before his switch from Swansea City fell through at the death.

Following his eventual move to Elland Road, Ferdinand has claimed James is not United standard, but he has backed the winger to succeed in Yorkshire.

“Listen, Dan James, I don’t think he’s Man United standard, but he’s definitely Premier League standard and the way Leeds play, he’s going to be a problem for a few teams,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“The kid in that team will be getting the ball and getting forward quick, and that suits his game. When you have to break down two banks of four like Man United that doesn’t suit James’ game, he likes space.

“But yeah, Leeds United for Dan James will be a fantastic move for both parties.”