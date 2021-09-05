Paris Saint-Germain reportedly held some informal talks over a transfer deal for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

However, it looks like the Ligue 1 giants never made a concrete offer for the Portugal international, who instead returned to Manchester United, who long looked the favourites for this deal, according to Le 10 Sport.

PSG signed Lionel Messi on a free transfer from Barcelona this summer and it seems there was at some point a slim chance of us all finally witnessing a Ronaldo-Messi partnership after years of the players being rivals.

However, Man Utd will be delighted to have brought Ronaldo back to Old Trafford for an emotional second spell, and it’s perhaps unsurprising that this ended up being the more realistic move.

It’s hard to imagine how PSG could have made an attack of Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe work, even if would have been tempting for anyone to try!

Luckily for us here in England, we’ll be seeing a bit more of Ronaldo in the Premier League before his career is done.

The 36-year-old still looks like he has plenty to offer at the highest level, and it’s intriguing to see him take on this challenge at this stage in his career, while Messi, by contrast, has dropped down to a slightly less competitive level after leaving Barcelona.