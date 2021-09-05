Cristiano Ronaldo jokes about the Manchester weather as he relaxes with Georgina Rodriguez and kids

Cristiano Ronaldo has joked about the Manchester weather as he enjoys basking in the sunshine with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his kids.

The Portugal international has spent the last 12 years away from Man Utd, enjoying far warmer climates with long stays in Spain and Italy.

Still, the weather in the UK is uncharacteristically warm and bright this weekend, and Ronaldo and family are clearly enjoying themselves out in Manchester.

See below for Ronaldo’s post on Instagram as he settles into life back in the UK after completing a late move to United in the summer transfer window which ended last week…

Ronaldo should be a terrific signing for the Red Devils, even at the age of 36, with the forward showing no signs of slowing down during his three seasons at Juventus.