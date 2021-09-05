The management skills of Sir Alex Ferguson whilst at Manchester United are legendary.

From the hairdryer treatment dished out by the Scot to kicking boots at his star players, and everything in between, he was the motivator supreme.

It’s no coincidence that his time at the Red Devils was so successful, with all of those managers coming since not being able to replicate anything like his trophy haul.

During his time at Old Trafford, the ‘Little Pea,’ Javier Hernandez, has detailed how Sir Alex made him want to vomit every time he came off of the pitch for Man United.

MORE: Thiago’s tough time at Liverpool

“It was great, it was amazing and then when I arrived to the presentation he wanted to have dinner with myself and my family,” he was quoted as saying on the Utd podcast, cited by the Mirror.

“The way he presented himself and the way he treated you like a human. The way he treated my family, for me it was like, yeah I will kill myself for this manager inside the pitch, for sure. For sure!

“If he treats my family that way, man, I will vomit after every game if it helps him to achieve in games and championships. He was an amazing man. It’s hard to believe.”

Chicharito’s experience isn’t isolated either, with many other former United stars full of admiration for their manager.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United had long-standing interest in new Real Madrid signing Video: “Leo is fine” – Argentina manager comments on the status of Lionel Messi following dirty tackle against Venezuela Manchester City star offered new contract with huge pay rise

How the Red Devils could do with someone of the calibre of Sir Alex at the helm at present.

Whilst there’s no guarantee of success of course, the fear with which he ruled the roost kept everyone in check.

The difference in management to another United old boy, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is marked for just that reason.