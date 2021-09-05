Solskjaer’s response to Man United flop Lukaku sealing Chelsea transfer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has an interesting response to his former player Romelu Lukaku joining Chelsea this summer.

The Belgium international struggled in a two-year spell at Old Trafford between 2017 and 2019, and Solskjaer ended up allowing him to join Inter Milan two years ago.

With hindsight, this perhaps wasn’t the best move, with Lukaku ending up getting back to his best in his time with Inter, earning a big move back to the Premier League with Chelsea this summer.

Man Utd fans might not be too impressed with their manager as the Sun claims Solskjaer now views Chelsea as the Red Devils’ main title rivals due to Lukaku’s arrival.

Overall, however, the piece is pretty positive as the Norwegian tactician supposedly thinks his current squad is even better than Sir Alex Ferguson’s legendary treble-winning side of 1999.

MORE: How close we came to seeing Ronaldo and Messi together at PSG

Still, it doesn’t seem ideal that Solskjaer feels that a player he sold two years ago has now turned rivals Chelsea into more serious title contenders.

The United manager must regret letting such a top striker leave, especially as the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial haven’t really stepped up since his departure.