They’ve had their fair share of doubters over the last few months, but Fred and Scott McTominay can be a formidable midfield pairing for Manchester United when given half a chance.

Football fans being a most unforgiving bunch at times certainly took the chance to troll them when an opportunity presented itself, however.

It’s difficult to know how often both will play this season, given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s summer signings, as well as the Scot recovering from injury, and being in the background might just suit them for now after social media exploded once the Soccer Aid charity game had ended on Saturday night.

MORE: Thiago’s tough time at Liverpool

That’s because two former United stars were having a great game in the middle of the park.

Both Paul Scholes and Darren Fletcher rolled back the years whilst playing in the fixture at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal identify two positions to strengthen in upcoming transfer windows Tottenham players already unhappy with club chief Fabio Paratici for dugout behaviour Photo: Paul Pogba laments loss of Juventus teenager that has died of cancer

The former especially showed his full passing range in a vintage display.

Paul Scholes would still be a better option than Pogba, Fred or McTominay at Man Utd. What a player — Wiklo (@adamwiklo) September 4, 2021

scholes at 46 still looks better than fred — ¥ (@ollieMUFCx) September 4, 2021

Paul Scholes and Darren Fletcher Both playing like they can still play, get them in the United midfield instead of Fred #socceraid2021 — Ry Malone 2??8?? (@Rymalone1993) September 4, 2021