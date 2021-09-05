These fans brutally troll Fred and Scott McTominay after the Soccer Aid performances of two former Man United stars

They’ve had their fair share of doubters over the last few months, but Fred and Scott McTominay can be a formidable midfield pairing for Manchester United when given half a chance.

Football fans being a most unforgiving bunch at times certainly took the chance to troll them when an opportunity presented itself, however.

It’s difficult to know how often both will play this season, given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s summer signings, as well as the Scot recovering from injury, and being in the background might just suit them for now after social media exploded once the Soccer Aid charity game had ended on Saturday night.

That’s because two former United stars were having a great game in the middle of the park.

Fred and McTominay

Both Paul Scholes and Darren Fletcher rolled back the years whilst playing in the fixture at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

The former especially showed his full passing range in a vintage display.

