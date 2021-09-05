Despite starting the season in fine fashion and sitting atop the Premier League table, it would appear that some Tottenham fans still aren’t 100 percent happy with the squad that Nuno Espirito Santo has built.

Some brisk business was done over the summer including with Barcelona, as Emerson Royal was surprisingly signed at the 11th hour, despite the Catalans only using the buyback option on his a few weeks before.

It’s another Barca player that is interesting the supporters, however, particularly after Spurs’ left-back, Sergio Reguilon, was snapped with him at a concert in Barcelona.

Ansu Fati is still injured, but remains in the final stages of his recovery from a long-term knee concern.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sergio Reguilón (@sergioregui)



Three operations later and his value hasn’t diminished in any way. To that end, it would appear that many would like to see him strutting his stuff at the new White Hart Lane.

Given the astronomical fees involved for the player, however, it’s unlikely that Tottenham will ever have enough to be able to acquire him, even if he could be persuaded to move.

That hasn’t stopped fans dubbing their star ‘Agent Reggy.’

Bring him home Agent Sergi — kupkud (@kupkud) September 3, 2021

AGENT REGGY AT IT AGAIN — josh (@RMasonisgoated) September 3, 2021

bring the lad back to london with you reggy — ando (@andothfc_) September 3, 2021

Come to Spurs Ansu. Play alongside Reggy — Nathan Evans ?? (@nate101996) September 3, 2021