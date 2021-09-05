The Tottenham players are reportedly unhappy with the club’s senior officials for their actions in the dugout during games.

Spurs had a reshuffle of power over the summer, with Fabio Paratici being drafted in and immediately becoming an influential figure at the football club.

Paratici is known as one of the best transfer strategists and shrewd negotiators in the game, but there’s one thing about him which is thought to be frustrating the Tottenham players.

According to The Sun, the Spurs squad are not happy with Paratici’s presence in the team dugout, with the Italian also jumping around and shouting.

MORE: Tottenham midfielder set for crunch talks with hierarchy after summer of transfer speculation

Paratici pulls the strings from the top of the football club, so you can understand why the Tottenham players wouldn’t feel entirely comfortable with him being there all the time.

The report by The Sun mentions that Paratici is only in and around the first-team squad during match-days because COVID-19 protocols make it a necessity.

Still, he could sit with Daniel Levy and co in an executive box, but clearly wants to be down with the team and amongst the action.

If Paratici gets wind of discontent from the Spurs players relating to his presence on the bench, he really ought to just go and sit somewhere else.