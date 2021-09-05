(Video) England star Kieran Trippier swaps shorts with Andorran player in bizarre Wembley tunnel moment

England defender Kieran Trippier swapped SHORTS with one of the Andorra squad after the Three Lions’ 4-0 victory in World Cup qualifying.

Shirt-swapping is part of the game. Whether it’s done on the field of play or in the tunnel, players frequently put their rivalries aside to gift to each other their match-worn jerseys.

Roy Keane will tell you that it’s wrong, that all that ought to be exchanged between players of opposing teams is a two-footed tackle. There’s definitely a place for that mentality in the game of football, but not if your name’s Kieran Trippier.

The Atletico Madrid defender went to extreme lengths to give the Andorran players something to remember him by, having removed both his shirt and shorts in order to swap them with one of his opponents.

Have a look at this…

In a time where being sanitary has never been more important, we’re skeptical as to whether it’s a good idea to be trading shorts with another sweaty footballer.

Of course, it’s a nice memento for the Andorran player to keep, a reminder of the day he played England at Wembley, we just hope he gives them a wash before framing them on his wall…