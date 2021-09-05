With just over a year until World Cup 2022 in Qatar, a huge row is developing between the game’s governing body, FIFA, and the European football equivalent, UEFA.

There barely appears to be any time for players to rest these days, with one tournament or another getting in the way of traditional summer breaks.

The upshot of that is that players are more tired earlier in a season, muscle fatigue becomes a real problem, and, perhaps, at the business end of each campaign when they’re expected to be at their best, players just want to down tools and rest up.

Simply put, they’re shattered.

MORE: Thiago’s tough time at Liverpool

It’s no wonder then, that Arsene Wenger’s proposals for a World Cup every two years haven’t gone down well at all in the corridors of power at UEFA.

According to Sky Sports, Aleksander Ceferin will oppose Wenger’s plans at the FIFA Congress, where all 211 national football federations and associations will vote on the proposals.

More Stories / Latest News Arsene Wenger makes Erling Haaland transfer prediction amid Man United & City links Chelsea will NOT sign Saul Niguez permanently if top midfield target is available for £70m Solskjaer’s response to Man United flop Lukaku sealing Chelsea transfer

Whilst the commercial element of any tournament is accepted and would be a huge boost to the coffers, there’s already far too much football being played between domestic, European and international action.

There’s a danger of overkill if Wenger’s proposals are pushed through and, furthermore, the issue of accessibility and availability of tickets, as well as cost, is a major issue that will need to be given due consideration in the process.

Supporters are seemingly the ‘most important’ people in the game, but arguably the last to ever be considered.