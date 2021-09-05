“He’s settled in so well” – Man United summer signing already impressing team-mates

Manchester United players are reportedly impressed with summer signing Raphael Varane and the impact he’s already having at the club after his summer transfer from Real Madrid.

The France international is one of a number of big-name arrivals at Old Trafford this summer, joining alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad an exciting new look.

While Ronaldo’s late move back to Man Utd has dominated the headlines, Varane looks another superb signing to improve the mentality of this team after all he’s achieved in the game.

According to the Sun, Varane has made an instant impression on his team-mates, with a club source quoted in the piece as commenting on how well he’s settled in.

MORE: How did Man Utd fare in this summer’s transfer window?

The source said: “He’s settled in so well to the club and the squad — the other defenders already look up to him.

“What he’s done in his career is impossible to ignore. He has won a World Cup and four Champions Leagues.

“His quality and pace, added with experience, is something the other defenders know they can watch and learn from.

“He’s only played one game, but it feels more secure and confident with him around.”

United needed more quality in defence, with Harry Maguire often struggling alongside Victor Lindelof or Eric Bailly, both of whom have simply been too inconsistent for a club of United’s ambition.

Varane seems a perfect fit and fans will be encouraged by the details in this report.