Video: Brazil national team manager wants FIFA to resolve issue with the Premier League over national team call ups

The Premier League had a strong stance heading into this FIFA international break that they would do their best to withhold players from traveling to South America, which the UK has on their red list regarding the ongoing pandemic.

One of the national teams most affected by this decision was Brazil as manager Tite had to withdraw all the Brazilian players that he called up from the Premier League.

During his press conference, Tite stated that he wants FIFA to resolve the issue before next month’s World Cup Qualifiers.

“[Martin Lasarte] told me it is absurd what they are doing to us; we need to have equality to bring all of our players,” Tite said. “He said we could count on him for any protest and I said the same. We need to be on the same page. We are not with the same conditions to prepare for the World Cup, and that is a privilege to others. Especially European national teams.”