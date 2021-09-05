In the 70th minute of Sunday’s World Cup qualifier between England and Andorra, the Three Lions extended their lead after Jack Grealish and Mason Mount cut the Andorran defence apart.

Grealish slipped the ball through to Mount with a lovely pass as he was driving forward on the edge of the area, the Chelsea star then left his defender sliding with some tidy footwork.

Mount was then brought down recklessly, leaving the referee with no choice but to award a spot-kick.

Harry Kane stepped up and showed that he’s still cool, calm and collected despite a summer transfer saga, as he tucked the ball right into the bottom left corner with a fine strike.

See More: (Video) Chelsea star Reece James moves into midfield and smashes crossbar with brilliant long-range effort

Pictures from TFX and ITV.

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Chelsea star Reece James moves into midfield and smashes crossbar with brilliant long-range effort Gabriel Magalhaes sends Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka cheeky birthday message on Instagram Liverpool sent encouraging Mo Salah contract update amid reports of eye-watering wage demands

Kane has now become the Three Lions’ joint-fifth top scorer of all time, alongside Michael Owen, with this being the Spurs striker’s 40th goal.