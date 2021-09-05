In the 52nd minute of tonight’s World Cup qualifier between Italy and Switzerland, Chelsea star Jorginho missed a golden opportunity to fire his nation ahead before they slumped to a goalless draw.

After Ricardo Rodriguez slid down and sent Domenico Berardi to the floor, the referee pointed to the spot, leaving penalty specialist Jorginho to step up and take the key role he holds for club and country.

Jorginho called upon his usual hop, skip and jump technique, but Yann Sommer never fell for the trick as the brilliant Swiss stopper dove down to his left and collected a poor strike.

The 29-year-old’s setback could have big implications for Chelsea, Jorginho failed to score from the spot for the Blues on three occasions last season, out of a total of 11 attempts at club level.

Given tonight’s miss, and the fact that it marks back-to-back misses for the specialist after he was thwarted by Jordan Pickford in the penalty shootout of the Euros final, maybe it’s time Chelsea change.

JORGINHO MISSES A PENALTY FOR ITALY ? Should Lukaku be Chelsea’s penalty taker? Jorginho has missed 2 of his last 3. pic.twitter.com/9kAXJlUzmC — Felix ???? (@cfc_felix_) September 5, 2021

Pictures from TFX Direct.

Thomas Tuchel may want to seriously consider removing the midfielder from his duties, even if it’s just temporarily, as the boss will face criticism if he stays as the taker and misses his next spot-kick.