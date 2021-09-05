Video: “Leo is fine” – Argentina manager comments on the status of Lionel Messi following dirty tackle against Venezuela

In Argentina’s first FIFA World Cup Qualifying fixture during this international window, Lionel Messi received a dirty tackle by a Venezuelan defender.

The 34-year-old laid on the pitch but would remain in the match. Nonetheless, manager Lionel Scaloni was asked about the health status of Messi for Sunday’s fixture against Brazil.

Scaloni stated that the tackle on Messi was a scare more than anything else. Furthermore, it seems as though he expects the Argentine forward to be in the starting eleven for Argentina.

“Leo (Messi) is fine. It was a scare, but luckily he is fine. We will confirm his condition 100 percent this afternoon when we do fieldwork.”