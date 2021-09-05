In the 84th minute of today’s World Cup qualifier between England and Andorra, the Three Lions made it 4-0 after some wonderful play from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jesse Lingard and Bukayo Saka.

Alexander-Arnold reminded everyone of that special Liverpool night against Barcelona as he caught Andorra napping by quickly taking a corner on the right flank, passing it to Lingard.

The fringe Manchester United star showed composure despite having just four minutes of football under his belt this season, as Lingard whipped a ball in towards the far post.

Arsenal starlet Saka showed brilliant tenacity and athleticism as he held off his marker, whilst also rising above him and steering the ball into the net with a lovely header.

It couldn’t have come on a better day for Saka, the wonderkid has marked his 20th birthday with a goal for the England team on his special day, what a way to celebrate.

It’s lovely to see Saka score at the same end of Wembley where he heartbreakingly saw his penalty saved for England in the Euros final defeat to Italy.