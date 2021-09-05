Arsene Wenger makes Erling Haaland transfer prediction amid Man United & City links

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has had his say on the Erling Haaland transfer saga, tipping the Borussia Dortmund goal machine to end up in the Premier League next.

The Frenchman says he can see Haaland being snapped up by an English club due to their financial strength in comparison to a lot of other clubs in Europe at the moment.

This could be good news for the likes of Manchester United, who have been linked with Haaland by ESPN, and Manchester City, who have been linked with the Norway international by Bild.

Haaland is a world class goal-scorer and would be an ideal signing for these clubs, with City in particular in need of an elite centre-forward after losing the legendary Sergio Aguero this summer.

United have Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani up front, but the ageing duo are surely not particularly long-term options, so signing Haaland makes sense as a priority for the long-term.

The good news for these Manchester clubs is that Wenger seems to believe Haaland will be Premier League-bound, rather than perhaps opting for the Real Madrids and Barcelonas of this world.

“I think that will happen. The economic power of the Premier League is too strong,” Wenger told Bild Live, as translated by Goal.

“English football is dominant because it is where the most money is. The best players always go the best way to make the most money.”

Wenger added that he rates Haaland really highly, tipping him to be alongside Kylian Mbappe as the game’s next big star.

“Haaland is likely to be the next high-profile goalscorer after Mbappe. He’s a super talent,” the former Gunners boss added.

“His ambition, his will to score goals and the ability to fight in a duel [set him apart]. He’s there and wants to win, there is something in him that is great for a striker.”